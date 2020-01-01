University of Alaska Foundation Records Breached

As a member of the KUAC family, we want to share with you that we recently learned of a data security incident that occurred with Blackbaud, a vendor that is used by the University of Alaska Foundation that may have involved your personal information. Some gifts in support of KUAC are processed and accounted for by the University of Alaska Foundation. We want to assure you that the University of Alaska Foundation does not store any credit card, bank account, or social security information and therefore those data were not involved in the incident. The data potentially accessed on Blackbaud servers may have included biographical and personal contact information, and affiliation with the University of Alaska System, its three universities, their related Alumni Associations, and KUAC.

For more information on this incident, please visit https://www.alaska.edu/foundation/news-and-impact/security-incident/