Service Interruptions – May 11 & 18

Network upgrades on UAF campus will cause interruptions to KUAC service on two upcoming Saturdays. We expect the following effects during these times:

KTOO (Channel 9.9) will be off the air.

FM streaming via KUAC.org will be unavailable.

TV streaming via PBS.org will lose the TV 9.1 live feed (the national PBS feed will be available).

All feeds to/from ARCS will be down, impacting our translator stations in Nome, Eagle, Bettles, and Tok.

Our other feeds and stations should not be impacted, including NPR, APRN, and other TV stations. Additionally, we do not anticipate any issues with our translators in Delta Junction, Nenana, or Healy.

Check KUAC.org for the latest updates as these outages approach. Thank you for your patience and understanding.