2022 KUAC Poster is Twisted Boardwalk by Jessie Hedden

Jessie Hedden created Twisted Boardwalk, KUAC’s 2022 poster, in response to the wetland areas at Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge. The artwork is an acrylic collage made from hand painted papers, each piece carefully cut and organized, resulting in a vibrantly colored, rhythmically exciting composition. Studies in watercolor were made in the field and then recreated as collage in the studio.

Twisted Boardwalk is one of a series of works Jessie has been creating over the past two years as a participant in the science and art collaboration called “In a Time of Change: Boreal Forest Stories.” ITOC, founded in 2008, seeks to share ideas with the public about the changing environment and its impacts on Earth.

Painting was Jessie’s “first love,” but she also enjoys working in sculpture and printmaking. Her work has even taken shape as stained glass at the Margaret Murie Life Sciences building at UAF.

Jessie grew up in Vienna, Maine, and began her art studies at Hampshire College in Western Massachusetts, later honing her skills at the University of Washington where she earned a master’s degree in fine art. A college professor ignited her love of painting by emphasizing the power of observation and how to think about color and light.

Arriving in Alaska in 1997, she intended to stay a year but immediately connected with the supportive community in Fairbanks. In addition to making art, Jessie is a long-time educator in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. She taught at Monroe Catholic High School for two years and has been among the art faculty at UAF since 2001. She draws on a breadth of knowledge and experience, taking trips to the East Coast and abroad, and bringing back inspiration to share with her students and community. She lives in Fairbanks with her husband, fellow artist David Mollett, and son, Blake Mollett. The family owns Well Street Art Company, an art gallery and studio building in the railroad yard in Fairbanks.

“I want my artwork to be something that catches people’s attention,” Jessie said. “I’m always striving to get better as an artist. I strive to express the beauty surrounding us through broadly painted or constructed shapes and colors.”

Jessie is pleased to help KUAC’s fundraising efforts because she listens to KUAC FM every day, and is an avid fan of “Fresh Air,” along with the news reporting, music and movie reviews. She grew up watching PBS Kids programming and knows the value of KUAC TV’s many and varied offerings.

