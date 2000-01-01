Last July, Fred Meyer implemented a re-enrollment policy for the Fred Meyer Community Rewards program. Every year, before the end of June, participants must re-link their account to KUAC keep those rewards coming to our way. We'd love for you to double check your account to ensure rewards are benefiting KUAC, and if you haven't enrolled, please take this opportunity to do so! You can add to your … Read More
Fairbanks Drama Association talks about upcoming production “Escanaba in Da Moonlight”, Today at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM
During the first hour of Afternoon Concert, KUAC host Susie Hackett invites Fairbanks Drama Association's Natalie Neubauer in to talk about the upcoming FDA production "Escanaba in Da Moonlight". Neubauer is the director of this "wild comedy that spins a hilarious tale of humor, horror and heart as the main character goes to any and all lengths to remove himself from the wrong end of the family … Read More
Globe Trekker: Food Hour: Ireland, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV
Trekker Bobby Chinn samples oysters in Galway, fishes for salmon in Connemara, visits the Nenagh Agricultural Show, judges a baking competition in Tipperary and learns the history of Guinness ale in Dublin. Tune in tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD. … Read More
Spy in the Wild, a Nature Miniseries: Love, Tonight at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV
In this episode Spy Creatures explore the rarely seen emotions of animals, revealing if they are as strong and complex as our own. Join the “spycams” as they are accepted into a wild dog pack, witness elephant love, and are mourned by a troop of monkeys. Tune in tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD. … Read More
NOVA: Search for the Super Battery, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV
Join renowned gadget geek and host David Pogue as he sets out on a quest to discover how batteries work and uncover what the future of batteries means for our gadgets, our lives and even our planet. Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD. … Read More
Aurora – Fire in the Sky, Tonight at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV
Examine legends about the origins and meaning of the aurora, the colorful glow that often brightens the night sky in Earth's polar regions. Investigate the myths of Finland's Saami, Alaska's Inuit, Canada's Native Americans and New Zealand's Maori. Tune in tonight at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD. … Read More
Living On Earth moves to Sundays at 6 a.m. on KUAC FM and noon on KUAC HD2
This feature program is finding a weekly home on KUAC. No longer preempted by the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board meeting every other week, listeners have two opportunities to enjoy Living on Earth. Beginning February 5th, wake up early, grab your cup of coffee or tea, and keep your finger on the pulse of the issues affecting the planet we call home. Tune in early Sunday mornings at 6 on … Read More
Support KUAC by sharing your Permanent Fund Dividend
When you sit down to apply for the 2017 PFD, tap into Pick.Click.Give and maximize your donation to KUAC. By choosing to give $500 of your PFD to the University of Alaska through Pick.Click.Give, the money can be routed to KUAC. Simply call 474-1891 or email giving-kuac@alaska.edu to inform us of your gift. Thank you! Remember when you donate through PCG the state enters you in a drawing to double … Read More