Zay Harding takes the road trip of a lifetime on one of the longest and most spectacular highways in the world: Argentina’s Ruta 40. Tune in tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD. … Read More
Nature: A Sloth Named Velcro, Tonight at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV
Sloths, once largely ignored, have become a hot topic of scientific researchers. Sanctuaries and rehabilitation centers are also springing up, as development often displaces these gentle creatures. Filmed in Panama, Costa Rica and Colombia, this is a story of friendship between a journalist and the sloth she named Velcro and a network of people working to learn more about sloths in order to … Read More
NOVA: Sunken Ship Rescue, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV
Follow the epic operation to secure, raise, and salvage the Costa Concordia cruise ship, which ran aground and tragically capsized off the coast of Italy on January 13, 2012, killing 32 people. The massive wreck - with a 160-foot-long hole in its hull - stretches the length of three football fields, weighs 45,000 tons, and was half submerged on the site of a protected reef. Moving it from its … Read More
Support KUAC by sharing your Permanent Fund Dividend
When you sit down to apply for the 2017 PFD, tap into Pick.Click.Give and maximize your donation to KUAC. By choosing to give $500 of your PFD to the University of Alaska through Pick.Click.Give, the money can be routed to KUAC. Simply call 474-1891 or email giving-kuac@alaska.edu to inform us of your gift. Thank you! Remember when you donate through PCG the state enters you in a drawing to double … Read More
KUAC Welcomes Bob Fischer
For Bob Fischer, the new host for Afternoon Concert on Mondays, volunteering for KUAC is a huge part of his life and passion. Several years ago, when Bob found a need for widening the Baroque classical music library, he purchased and donated CDs. After recently retiring from a 50-year career with the National Weather Service, Bob will have more time to give to KUAC listeners. For decades, Bob has … Read More
Alaska Economics Report to Air Weekdays at Noon on KUAC FM
KUAC is pleased to announce that it is teaming up with APRN to bring Interior Alaska a program focusing on the economic forces at work in our state. Tune in weekdays at noon for the Alaska Economics Report to keep abreast of current and future economic trends and business events affecting Alaska’s economy on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.5. … Read More
We are so grateful to you for the magnitude of support shown during the Fall Fundraiser!
Whether you called in, walked in or went online to show your support of KUAC during the 2016 Fall Fundraiser, your generosity continues to sustain KUAC. When we add the amount we started the fiscal year with from last year’s sustaining donors to the totals of this drive, including the Design Alaska/GHEMM Company Sustaining Donor challenge, it all adds up to more than $500,000 raised by you for … Read More
Support KUAC Friends Group with AmazonSmile
If you’re an Amazon shopper, there’s a new way to support KUAC through AmazonSmile. KUAC Friends Group, a registered and incorporated 501 (c) 3 established to raise vital funds in support of the KUAC TV and FM public broadcasting mission, is now a registered charity on AmazonSmile. Every time you shop through AmazonSmile, Amazon will donate .05% of the price of your eligible AmazonSmile … Read More