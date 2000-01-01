A house guest becomes the focus of Alice’s schemes. When Mary falls ill, Foster’s attempts to care for her antagonize the new chief. Charlotte tries to contain the smallpox epidemic and Samuel has to make a difficult decision. Tune in this evening at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD. … Read More
Victoria: The Clockwork Prince, Tonight at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV
One of Victoria's suitors pays a surprise visit, igniting the queen's fiery temper and earning her disdain. Can this "Clockwork Prince" redeem himself?
Support KUAC by sharing your Permanent Fund Dividend
When you sit down to apply for the 2017 PFD, tap into Pick.Click.Give and maximize your donation to KUAC. By choosing to give $500 of your PFD to the University of Alaska through Pick.Click.Give, the money can be routed to KUAC.
KUAC Welcomes Bob Fischer
For Bob Fischer, the new host for Afternoon Concert on Mondays, volunteering for KUAC is a huge part of his life and passion. Several years ago, when Bob found a need for widening the Baroque classical music library, he purchased and donated CDs. After recently retiring from a 50-year career with the National Weather Service, Bob will have more time to give to KUAC listeners.
Alaska Economics Report to Air Weekdays at Noon on KUAC FM
KUAC is pleased to announce that it is teaming up with APRN to bring Interior Alaska a program focusing on the economic forces at work in our state. Tune in weekdays at noon for the Alaska Economics Report to keep abreast of current and future economic trends and business events affecting Alaska's economy on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.5.
We are so grateful to you for the magnitude of support shown during the Fall Fundraiser!
Whether you called in, walked in or went online to show your support of KUAC during the 2016 Fall Fundraiser, your generosity continues to sustain KUAC. When we add the amount we started the fiscal year with from last year's sustaining donors to the totals of this drive, including the Design Alaska/GHEMM Company Sustaining Donor challenge, it all adds up to more than $500,000 raised by you for KUAC.
Support KUAC Friends Group with AmazonSmile
If you're an Amazon shopper, there's a new way to support KUAC through AmazonSmile. KUAC Friends Group, a registered and incorporated 501 (c) 3 established to raise vital funds in support of the KUAC TV and FM public broadcasting mission, is now a registered charity on AmazonSmile. Every time you shop through AmazonSmile, Amazon will donate .05% of the price of your eligible AmazonSmile purchases to KUAC Friends Group.
Alaska Weather moves to 5:30 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.4
In an effort to better serve our viewers and not impact viewing for PBS NewsHour, KUAC will be making one last adjustment to the broadcast of Alaska Weather and will begin broadcasting the live feed of Alaska Weather at 5:30 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.4, GCI Channel 6 and Dish Network Channel 14.