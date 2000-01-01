When you sit down to apply for the 2017 PFD, tap into Pick.Click.Give and maximize your donation to KUAC. By choosing to give $500 of your PFD to the University of Alaska through Pick.Click.Give, the money can be routed to KUAC. Simply call 474-1891 or email giving-kuac@alaska.edu to inform us of your gift. Thank you! Remember when you donate through PCG the state enters you in a drawing to double … Read More