Welcome up-and-coming country singers Margo Price and Hayes Carll to ACL. Price supports her debut album Midwest Farmer's Daughter, while Carll sings songs from his album Lovers and Leavers.
The Aviators: Space Flight, Tonight at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV
A look at the history of NASA and the space program through the decades spanning from WWII through to the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, and Space Shuttle programs.
Mercy Street: Balm in Gilead, Sunday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV
The staff unites to save one of their own. A former slave turned activist arrives in town, causing a rift between Foster and Mary. The Greens are in disarray; Emma and Frank's romance ignites and Samuel plans for a reunion with Aurelia.
Victoria: Episode 2, Sunday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV
Dodging both rioters and suitors, Victoria grows into her royal role. As she faces pressure to marry, her friendship with Lord Melbourne grows more complex.
Support KUAC by sharing your Permanent Fund Dividend
When you sit down to apply for the 2017 PFD, tap into Pick.Click.Give and maximize your donation to KUAC. By choosing to give $500 of your PFD to the University of Alaska through Pick.Click.Give, the money can be routed to KUAC.
KUAC Welcomes Bob Fischer
For Bob Fischer, the new host for Afternoon Concert on Mondays, volunteering for KUAC is a huge part of his life and passion. Several years ago, when Bob found a need for widening the Baroque classical music library, he purchased and donated CDs. After recently retiring from a 50-year career with the National Weather Service, Bob will have more time to give to KUAC listeners.
Alaska Economics Report to Air Weekdays at Noon on KUAC FM
KUAC is pleased to announce that it is teaming up with APRN to bring Interior Alaska a program focusing on the economic forces at work in our state. Tune in weekdays at noon for the Alaska Economics Report to keep abreast of current and future economic trends and business events affecting Alaska's economy
We are so grateful to you for the magnitude of support shown during the Fall Fundraiser!
Whether you called in, walked in or went online to show your support of KUAC during the 2016 Fall Fundraiser, your generosity continues to sustain KUAC.