To honor Black History Month, KUAC TV will feature documentaries and specials highlighting the African-American experience throughout February. New offerings include programs that reflect on the contributions of icons like the late Maya Angelou, applaud beloved artists like Smokey Robinson and showcase independent documentaries about the valiant efforts of those pushing for change through … Read More
Listen to KUAC FM for Yukon Quest Coverage
The 1,000-mile international sled dog race starts Saturday in Whitehorse and KUAC's Molly Rettig will be reporting from the trail. Throughout the race, listen on weekday mornings at 7:45, 8:33 and 9:33 on 89.9 KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.5. Weekend Yukon Quest reports will air at 7:35 and 8:35 a.m. … Read More
Mercy Street: One Equal Temper, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV
As Pinkerton looks at the Greens more closely, they join forces to hide an ugly secret. McBurney, hoping to distance Foster from Mary, sends him to a nearby army camp on a house call. Alice helps Frank escape and Samuel earns Charlotte’s respect. Tune in this evening at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD. … Read More
Victoria: Episode 4, Tonight at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV
Victoria’s courtship leads to second thoughts and political perils. Can the queen pledge her heart to a foreign prince, but also keep the throne? Tune in this evening at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD. … Read More
Think you are supporting KUAC with your Fred Meyer Community Rewards? You might not be!
Last July, Fred Meyer implemented a re-enrollment policy for the Fred Meyer Community Rewards program. Every year, before the end of June, participants must re-link their account to KUAC keep those rewards coming to our way. We'd love for you to double check your account to ensure rewards are benefiting KUAC, and if you haven't enrolled, please take this opportunity to do so! You can add to your … Read More
Living On Earth moves to Sundays at 6 a.m. on KUAC FM and noon on KUAC HD2
This feature program is finding a weekly home on KUAC. No longer preempted by the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board meeting every other week, listeners have two opportunities to enjoy Living on Earth. Beginning February 5th, wake up early, grab your cup of coffee or tea, and keep your finger on the pulse of the issues affecting the planet we call home. Tune in early Sunday mornings at 6 on … Read More
Support KUAC by sharing your Permanent Fund Dividend
When you sit down to apply for the 2017 PFD, tap into Pick.Click.Give and maximize your donation to KUAC. By choosing to give $500 of your PFD to the University of Alaska through Pick.Click.Give, the money can be routed to KUAC. Simply call 474-1891 or email giving-kuac@alaska.edu to inform us of your gift. Thank you! Remember when you donate through PCG the state enters you in a drawing to double … Read More
KUAC Welcomes Bob Fischer
For Bob Fischer, the new host for Afternoon Concert on Mondays, volunteering for KUAC is a huge part of his life and passion. Several years ago, when Bob found a need for widening the Baroque classical music library, he purchased and donated CDs. After recently retiring from a 50-year career with the National Weather Service, Bob will have more time to give to KUAC listeners. For decades, Bob has … Read More