You can use Pick.Click.Give to maximize your donation to KUAC. If you make a $500 donation the University of Alaska while filling out your permanent fund form, the money will be routed to KUAC. Please call 474-1891 or email giving-kuac@alaska.edu to let us know. Thank you for your valuable contributions to public broadcasting.
Join KUAC This Sunday, Jan. 15th, For Two Premiere Events
KUAC Kids Club presents the premiere of Splash and Bubbles One Big Ocean at 2 p.m. In the Davis Concert Hall on the UAF Campus. In addition to the movie, there will be fun activities and prizes. Let us know if you're going on our Facebook event page » KUAC presents the premiere of Masterpiece's Victoria at 4 p.m. in the Davis Concert Hall, UAF Campus. In addition to watching the first hour of
Alaska Live TV: Beppe Gambetta, Tonight at 9:00 p.m. on KUAC TV
Beppe Gambetta performs. Alaska Live TV showcases local and visiting musicians in performance at the KUAC studio in Fairbanks, Alaska. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD. Alaska Live is made possible by a generous grant from Design Alaska.
Independent Lens: Containment/Excerpt from Uranium Drive-in, Tonight at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV
Explore our attempts to plan for our radioactive future and the startling failure to manage waste in the present. Left over from the Cold War are a hundred million gallons of radioactive sludge, covering a vast amount of land. Tonight at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.
Nazi Mega Weapons: The Eagles Nest, Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. on KUAC TV
Investigate Hitler's mountain power house. Home to a Nazi elite, it became a labyrinth of underground tunnels, bunkers and secret escape routes, crowned by the awe-inspiring Eagle's Nest. Tuesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.
American Experience: Command and Control, Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. on KUAC TV
Discover the terrifying truth behind one of America's most dangerous nuclear accidents-the deadly 1980 incident at an Arkansas Titan II missile complex-in this chilling, minute-by-minute account of the long-hidden story. Tuesday at 8:00 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.
Globe Trekker: Wild West USA, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV
In this Globe Trekker Special, Zay Harding, Sami Sabiti, Holly Morris, Justine Shapiro and Ian Wright explore the extraordinary history of America's spectacular Wild West. Tune in Wednesday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.
Nature: Snowbound: Animals of Winter, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV
Travel across the snow globe with wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan to meet animal survivors of winter, from the penguins of Antarctica to the Arctic fox and the bison of Yellowstone. Snow looks magical, but it's a harsh reality to these animals. Tune in Wednesday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.