New FM Program – Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Sportscast

KUAC is partnering with the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner to bring listeners daily sportscasts and a Sunday local sports feature! Starting July 15th you’ll hear two-minute Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Sportscasts, hosted by sports reporters Gavin Struve or Caleb Jones, on KUAC 89.9 FM every Monday through Thursday. Sportscasts air at 11:04 a.m., then re-air at 1:04 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Then on Sundays, tune in for an in-depth Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Sports Feature on KUAC 89.9 FM at 7:35 a.m., or catch the re-airing at 8:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m.

Make KUAC your source for local sports starting Monday, July 15th! Learn more about our co-reporters below.

Caleb Jones

Caleb Jones was an avid participant and follower of sports growing up, which led to him pursuing a career in sports media. He came to Alaska in the summer of 2023 to join the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner as a sports reporter following his graduation from Arizona State University with a degree in sports journalism. Now, he covers several local sporting events including year-round coverage of the various high school sports, University of Alaska Fairbanks, Alaska Goldpanners, Fairbanks Ice Dogs and much more.

Gavin Struve

Gavin Struve works as a sports reporter at the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner and moved to Alaska in July of 2023. He covers prep sports, UAF athletics, the Goldpanners and everything in between. Gavin grew up in Omaha and graduated from the University of Nebraska in 2023 after majoring in both Sports Media and Communication and Advertising and Public Relations. In addition to writing about and watching sports, he enjoys hiking, running and reading.