The 2023 Spirit of KUAC award goes to Cathy Hanks

Cathy Hanks is our 2023 Spirit of KUAC award winner! Cathy came to KUAC looking for a new hobby and found her talent as a host. Always open to feedback, Cathy embraced the opportunity to fill in for locally-hosted shows and quickly became a valuable member of the team.

When the lockdown began in 2020, Cathy turned her closet into a home recording studio and produced engaging, educational, and entertaining locally-hosted programming for KUAC listeners. From recording COVID-related public service announcements and KUAC underwriting credits for syndicated programs to producing music shows from her closet studio, Cathy’s dedication to keeping KUAC going during difficult times was invaluable.

Cathy’s focus on women in music and diverse cultures has been a boon, especially when filling in hosting Postcards, Any Old Time, Listenin’ with Mace, and ‘Round Midnight, taking listeners on global musical journeys from her closet studio. Her humble and encouraging approach has been appreciated by her fellow hosts.

Cathy’s willingness to learn, adapt, and continue to produce high-quality programming for our community embodies the Spirit of KUAC. Congratulations to Cathy Hanks for receiving the Spirit of KUAC award and for being an invaluable member of the team!