Amazing! The Fall Fundraiser exceeded our expectations and all because of you, the donors and volunteers who made this 9-day event successful.
You touched our hearts with your outpouring of contributions of not just money but care and concern too. Read some of the callers’ comments:
“KUAC is like a hug for our community and I love hugs.”
“Whatever it takes! This community needs KUAC and public broadcasting.”
“I believe in KUAC and appreciate the diversity and culture it brings to Fairbanks.”
“KUAC is so much more than party affiliation of pro this or anti that. It’s a community hub that brings us all together with balance and peace.”
So, whether you called the Phone Bank, walked in or gave online, Thank YOU!
We want to thank our food donors for their wonderful contributions:
Bobby’s Downtown
Cookie Jar Restaurant
East Ramp Wood-Fired Pizza
Fairbanks Bottled Water
Fairbanks Distributors
FMH Café
Fred Meyer West
Great Harvest Bread Co.
Lane’s Quickie Tacos
Larae’s Breads, Pies & Espresso
LemonGrass Thai Cuisine
Little Owl Café
Lulu’s Bread & Bagels
Marlo’s Bakery
Pagoda
Pike’s Landing
Pita Place
Raven Landing
River City Espresso & Café
Sipping Streams Tea Co.
Soba Moldovan Cuisine
Sourdough Fuel & Food Mart
Stone’s Throw Catering, a project of Breadline Inc.
The Hungry Robot
The Pub at UAF
This & That Grill
UAF Catering
Special thanks to Greer Breen for her cookies.
And we want to thank everyone who offered challenges, they helped us raise $374,000, boosting your giving dollars even further:
Fairbanks Distilling Company
Sarah Keller – New Donor
Ann Millard – New Sustaining Donor
Mining Challenge – Kinross Fort Knox Mine, Northern Star (Pogo) Mine, & Usibelli Mine
C. B. Bettisworth and Karen Perdue – Power Hours
Tech Wise – Computer
Translator Community & First Responder
ABR, Inc. – Science Friday
Anonymous Art Buswell Society Donor
Bettisworth North
Bill Stroecker Foundation
BirdNote Challenge – Aldona Jonaitis
Blood Donor Challenge – Peggy Sullivan
David James & Karen Jensen
Dog Musher – Jeff & Katie Jo Deeter of Black Spruce Dog Sledding
Doyon, Limited
Nicky Eiseman
Estate of Joel Switzer
Exquisite Tile & Stone
Fairbanks Distributors
Jim Falsey – Jim’s Penance
Good LLC – for those who do good in our community
Rep. Grier Hopkins – Education
Interior Alaska Urology – Dr. John Huffer
Interior Women’s Health – Dr. Karl Baurick
Ron Inouye – Museum/Historical Society
Marlys Schneider, Science Friday
OLLI – Sarah Garland
Paul and Terry Reichardt, Gardening
Peony Growers – North Pole Peonies
Pickleball Player – Thomas and Lisette Lane
Randy Lewis – Social Workers
Riverboat Discovery
Streaming KUAC from afar
Street Sounds
Tom George – Aircraft Owners & Pilots
Ursa Major Distilling
KUAC Volunteers Rock – Lori Neufeld
Water Wagon and The Fill
Wells Fargo
Meg & Shawn Wiegand – New Donor
English Major – Sarah Stanley