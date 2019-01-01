Amazing! The Fall Fundraiser exceeded our expectations and all because of you, the donors and volunteers who made this 9-day event successful.

You touched our hearts with your outpouring of contributions of not just money but care and concern too. Read some of the callers’ comments:

“KUAC is like a hug for our community and I love hugs.”

“Whatever it takes! This community needs KUAC and public broadcasting.”

“I believe in KUAC and appreciate the diversity and culture it brings to Fairbanks.”

“KUAC is so much more than party affiliation of pro this or anti that. It’s a community hub that brings us all together with balance and peace.”

So, whether you called the Phone Bank, walked in or gave online, Thank YOU!

We want to thank our food donors for their wonderful contributions:



Alaska Coffee Roasting Co.

Bobby’s Downtown

Cookie Jar Restaurant

East Ramp Wood-Fired Pizza

Fairbanks Bottled Water

Fairbanks Distributors

FMH Café

Fred Meyer West

Great Harvest Bread Co.

Lane’s Quickie Tacos

Larae’s Breads, Pies & Espresso

LemonGrass Thai Cuisine

Little Owl Café

Lulu’s Bread & Bagels

Marlo’s Bakery

Odom Corp.

Pagoda

Pike’s Landing

Pita Place

Raven Landing

River City Espresso & Café

Sipping Streams Tea Co.

Soba Moldovan Cuisine

Sourdough Fuel & Food Mart

Stone’s Throw Catering, a project of Breadline Inc.

The Hungry Robot

The Pub at UAF

This & That Grill

UAF Catering

Special thanks to Greer Breen for her cookies.



And we want to thank everyone who offered challenges, they helped us raise $374,000, boosting your giving dollars even further:

Design Alaska/Ghemm Company – matching increasing donations

Fairbanks Distilling Company

Sarah Keller – New Donor

Ann Millard – New Sustaining Donor

Mining Challenge – Kinross Fort Knox Mine, Northern Star (Pogo) Mine, & Usibelli Mine

C. B. Bettisworth and Karen Perdue – Power Hours

Tech Wise – Computer

Translator Community & First Responder

ABR, Inc. – Science Friday

Anonymous Art Buswell Society Donor

Bettisworth North

Bill Stroecker Foundation

BirdNote Challenge – Aldona Jonaitis

Blood Donor Challenge – Peggy Sullivan

David James & Karen Jensen

Dog Musher – Jeff & Katie Jo Deeter of Black Spruce Dog Sledding

Doyon, Limited

Nicky Eiseman

Estate of Joel Switzer

Exquisite Tile & Stone

Fairbanks Distributors

Jim Falsey – Jim’s Penance

First National Bank Alaska

Good LLC – for those who do good in our community

Rep. Grier Hopkins – Education

Interior Alaska Urology – Dr. John Huffer

Interior Women’s Health – Dr. Karl Baurick

Ron Inouye – Museum/Historical Society

Marlys Schneider, Science Friday

OLLI – Sarah Garland

Paul and Terry Reichardt, Gardening

Peony Growers – North Pole Peonies

Pickleball Player – Thomas and Lisette Lane

Randy Lewis – Social Workers

Riverboat Discovery

Streaming KUAC from afar

Street Sounds

Tom George – Aircraft Owners & Pilots

Ursa Major Distilling

KUAC Volunteers Rock – Lori Neufeld

Water Wagon and The Fill

Wells Fargo

Meg & Shawn Wiegand – New Donor

English Major – Sarah Stanley

We can’t express enough gratitude for all our community has done for KUAC. Mark your calendars for April 3-5, 2020 for our Spring Fundraiser.