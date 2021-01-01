Spirit of KUAC Award Goes to Mark Rippy

Volunteer Mark Rippy has been chosen to receive the Spirit of KUAC award for 2021. Mark has been an on-air host for KUAC FM for 10 years. A former high school teacher, he had experience working in commercial radio in the 1970s and 1980s.

Upon retirement, he decided to volunteer with KUAC. “It’s about connections to the community,” he said. “It’s fun and I enjoy sharing music.”

Before the pandemic, Mark regularly hosted on Monday evenings and was always ready to produce a ‘Round Midnight or Oldies Show and to pinch hit for Funk Roots or Any Old Time when asked and always puts in energy and time to curate a set list.

When the pandemic started, Mark was one of the first on-air volunteers to reach out to KUAC and ask how he could help. He already had a home studio so he was ready to roll.

KUAC FM Director Lori Neufeld said, “When we started to make a plan for the New Year’s Eve Tune-in, I immediately thought of enlisting Mark’s help. He was instrumental in producing the five-hour community wide show. I could not have gotten that show on the air without all his help.”

With a passion for new and familiar music, Mark’s laid-back style is a comfort and welcome to listeners, Lori said.

“Mark is one of those people who is always willing to help. He has a great sense of humor, welcomes feedback, communicates when he will be available and always gives plenty of notice when he will be away,” Lori said. “The best part is he asks if he can produce shows and some breaks way ahead of time. KUAC is lucky to have Mark Rippy as an on-air volunteer and we celebrate his Spirit of KUAC award.”

Mark said, “KUAC is an important part of our community and everybody should support it.”