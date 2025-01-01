Signups are OPEN! – KUAC Fall Fundraiser 2025, October 4-12

KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

We need volunteers to help answer phones and help us bridge the gap at our 2025 Fall Fundraiser! Sign up now and join us for fun, prizes, and excitement at our Fall Fundraiser this October!

Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at this event.

Would you like to leverage your support of KUAC while encouraging others to GIVE? Join community minded individuals and businesses with a challenge for KUAC’s Fall Fundraiser! During the Fall Fundraiser, your individual or business challenge will be included with other challenges in on-air encouragements and shout-outs. Thank you for your support!

Full Schedule

Saturday, October 47:00am – 9:00pm
Sunday, October 57:00am – 7:00pm
Monday, October 67:00am – 7:00pm
Tuesday, October 77:00am – 1:00pm
3:00pm – 7:00pm
Wednesday, October 87:00am – 7:00pm
Thursday, October 97:00am – 1:00pm
3:00pm – 7:00pm
Friday, October 107:00am – 7:00pm
Saturday, October 117:00am – 9:00pm
Sunday, October 127:00am – 7:00pm