KUAC returns to 24 hour broadcasting and collaborates with KTOO to bring WORLD and CREATE to a wide audience

Fairbanks/Juneau, Alaska — KUAC and KTOO are collaborating to bring CREATE and WORLD back to viewers around the state via local transmission and the Alaska Rural Communication System (ARCS). On January 1st at 12:01 a.m., viewers throughout Alaska were given access to significantly more programming that informs, educates, and inspires.

Also on January 1st, KUAC was able to return to broadcasting 24 hours a day thanks to cost-saving measures implemented, the incredible community support and bridge funds from the national Public Media Bridge Fund and the Voices Across Alaska fund at the Alaska Community Foundation.

“During a very challenging period in public broadcasting’s history, it’s a thrill to collaborate with KTOO to make this happen for Alaskans throughout our state.” General Manager of KUAC Gretchen Gordon said. “It is only through the generosity and support of our community that we were able to make this happen.”

KTOO will broadcast KUAC 9.4 on KTOO 3.2, offering programming from First Nations Experience (FNX) and CREATE in alternating 6-hour blocks following this schedule:

5:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. — FNX

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. — CREATE

5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. — FNX

11:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. — CREATE

KUAC will continue to broadcast KTOO 3.3 on KUAC 9.9, offering KTOO’s 360TV which delivers Gavel Alaska during the legislative session and WORLD programming as well as Alaska-specific content.

“We’re excited to expand our collaborations across the state and ensure that more Alaskans have access to great public media programming. Counterprogramming Gavel Alaska with WORLD’s outstanding offers cements KTOO 360TV’s role as Alaska’s public affairs network,” General Manager of KTOO Justin Shoman said. “Meanwhile, Juneau audiences will continue to be served with PBS thanks to our partnership with Alaska Public Media and FNX and Create through this new partnership with KUAC.”

ARCS viewers will now receive PBS from Alaska Public Media, FNX and CREATE from KUAC, and Gavel Alaska and WORLD from KTOO 360TV.

“American Public Television is pleased to be a part of the KTOO/KUAC collaboration to bring more universal coverage of APT programming to urban and rural Alaskans,” Executive Vice President of APT Shawn Halford said. “We recognize that Alaska is different, the vast area and large rural population mean that smart collaborations like this help reach as many people as possible.”

For more information you can visit KUAC’s website, kuac.org, or KTOO’s website, ktoo.org.

About KUAC

KUAC is a public broadcasting service based in Fairbanks, Alaska, providing television and radio programming to Interior Alaska and beyond. Since its founding in 1962, KUAC has delivered trusted news, educational content, and cultural programming as part of its mission to inform, inspire, and connect the communities it serves.

About KTOO

KTOO Public Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public media organization that owns and operates three radio stations (KTOO News, KRNN Music, KXLL Music) and one television station (KTOO 360TV) in Juneau, Alaska. KTOO’s mission is to provide trusted and independent news, connect communities to the arts and music, promote civic participation, and embrace diverse viewpoints and cultures.”