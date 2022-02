The vernal equinox satellite sun fade outages will arrive in Alaska approximately Feb. 23 and last until about March 5. This may affect KUAC TV for 5 to 10 minutes daily from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. For FM, it should be between 9:15 and 9:45 a.m.

These fades occur twice per year as the satellite path intersects with, and passes in front of, the sun and the signal is momentarily lost in the noise.