2026 Yukon Quest coverage on KUAC!

The 2026 Yukon Quest 750 mile sled dog race starts and finishes in Fairbanks this year and KUAC will take you along for the tales from the trail. Shelby Herbert and Patrick Gilchrist will bring you updates from the checkpoints and Dan Bross will be giving race standing updates.

Updates air during Weekend Edition and after the KUAC morning newscasts on KUAC 89.9 FM. Or listen to them online at fm.kuac.org/show/yukon-quest

KUAC coverage of the 2026 Yukon Quest is made possible by Simard Automotive, Kinross/Fort Knox, Golden Heart Emergency Physicians, Shannon and Wilson, and Northern Social Environmental Research. Thank you!