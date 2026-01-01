KUAC’s 2026 Poster is “Fort in a Fire” by Sara Tabbert

Sara Tabbert is a printmaker and mixed media artist with deep roots in the Interior. Raised in Fairbanks from the age of two, she returned to the community in 2000 following 13 years of education and experience elsewhere. This has led to a life centered in Fairbanks and a career with a wide geographic reach.

With a degree in studio art from Grinnell College and an MFA in printmaking from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Tabbert’s love of woodblock printing has led to the creation of relief-carved wood panels and other explorations in the medium of wood.

Fort in a Fire reflects these explorations, and was created as a relief carved and painted yellow cedar panel.

“When I started, the surface was coated with black ink, and I ‘drew’ with my carving tools, adding color later,” said Sara.

Fort in a Fire is a mysterious image inspired by Sara’s own explorations in the outskirts of Fairbanks. She prefers individuals to find their own interpretation of the work.

“I don’t always like to reveal or burden the viewer with my own narrative, but I will say that it’s about beautiful, delicate, human-scaled things facing larger forces,” Sara said. “I myself am not sure if the fire is approaching or receding.”

Sara is honored to participate as the 2026 KUAC poster artist, and has been an FM listener in childhood and adulthood alike.

“I have a hard time imagining life without this station as a soundtrack,” Sara said. “It is difficult to select a favorite program, but I am a big fan of Fresh Air.”

Discover more of Sara’s work at her personal website, https://www.saratabbert.com/

