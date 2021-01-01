Share the Bounty via Pick.Click.Give!

When filing for your Permanent Fund Dividend, be sure to select KUAC Friends Group as a Pick.Click.Give. recipient. Go to pfd.alaska.gov to add your pledge.

While applying for their PFD online, Alaskans can choose to Pick.Click.Give. in increments of $25. All donations are tax deductible and donors will receive tax documentation from the State once their donations have been processed. Permanent Fund Dividend applications are available Jan. 1 to March 31, though Alaskans may choose to add or adjust their pledges online through Aug. 31. What a great way to support KUAC’s work of educating, informing and inspiring!