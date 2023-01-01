Our Time: Colorism in America, Friday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Racial stereotyping has a long and insidious history in the U.S. While gains in civil rights have increased significantly, younger generations continue to perpetuate harmful labels, often subtle ones, that undermine people of color. Filmmakers take on the current monikers of colorism and challenge white norms that pervade our society. Friday at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.