On Story: From Fact to Fiction, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

The demand for entertainment based on true stories has skyrocketed in recent years and is now one of the most popular genres in the television industry. Join this group of TV writers and producers who have found their niche in true-story storytelling. They’ll share advice on the delicate process of adapting a real-life story into scripted TV. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.