Northern Soundings Soundbites

In these interesting times, Northern Soundings is trying for flexibility. I’m practicing good social distancing and interviewing guests remotely from home.

Unfortunately, the audio quality isn’t the best. So, I’m offering shorter pieces that won’t tax the ear but still get Alaska voices before the public. I call this new venture Northern Soundbites.

Stay safe and care for others!

Robert Hannon

Northern Soundbites

4/1/20: Author and reviewer Frank Soos was my first Northern Soundings guest and I’m pleased to offer his review of Boccaccio’s Decameron as the first installment of Northern Soundbites. You can listen to the segment here.

4/1/20: I continue my series Northern Soundbites with a discussion about viruses with microbiologist Professor Mary Beth Leigh. There is a bevy of fine reports about COVID-19, locally on KUAC-FM, Alaska Public Media, and NPR. But I’ve been interested in the natural history of viruses, what do we know about their origins, evolutionary success and “life” cycle, even though, as you’ll hear, viruses aren’t strictly alive. You can listen to the discussion here.