KUAC is offering a new series on bicycling, Northern Soundbikes. Each week local bike expert Simon Rakower will offer tips and thoughts about how to care for your bikes or what to think about if you want to get a new one. It’s Northern Soundbikes on KUAC FM on Tuesdays at 7:44 a.m., 8:44 a.m. and 5:44 p.m. this spring and early summer.