New Streaming Option: KUAC TV 9.1 Now on Hulu + Live TV!

Exciting News! We’re thrilled to announce that KUAC TV 9.1 is now available for streaming on Hulu + Live TV!

Starting today, Hulu + Live TV subscribers can enjoy high-quality, educational, and inspiring content from KUAC, including local shows like “Alaska Live TV” and PBS favorites such as “PBS NewsHour,” “FRONTLINE,” “Antiques Roadshow,” and the PBS KIDS channel.

As part of PBS’s commitment to reaching audiences where they are, this collaboration with Hulu + Live TV expands access to award-winning PBS programming on digital platforms.

Whether you’re a long-time KUAC fan or new to our programming, we’re excited to bring you more ways to enjoy our content. Thank you, Hulu + Live TV, for working with us to make this happen!

Stay tuned for more enriching and entertaining content from KUAC, now available on Hulu + Live TV, LocalNow, and the PBS App. Happy streaming!