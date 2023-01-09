Welcome our new KUAC Kids Club voice, Theo Perreault!

The new year brings all sorts of changes, and a big one here at KUAC is the passing of the KUAC Kids Club baton! 2023 sees the departure of the Club’s previous voice-over talent, Logan Imus, and the arrival of a new voice, Theo Perreault.

Logan started as the voice of the KUAC Kids Club a few months prior to the start of the pandemic, which meant his recording sessions had to change. And, this change was… peculiar at the start.

“I was put into my mother’s closet to do voice recordings” Logan recalled. “It was a struggle because I had… one phone for Lori (Neufeld), and then one phone [for recording].”

Adjusting to hearing one’s voice on the radio can be a shock, one that Logan experienced firsthand.

“It’s scary. The first time that I heard my voice on the radio was in the car as I was going to school.” Logan recalled. “I was very scared because I did not realize that me speaking at a public radio station would be so public.”

Theo suspects he’ll have a similar reaction when encountering his voice on the radio.

“Probably the first time I’ll be like ‘Wait, is that me? What the heck?'” Theo said. “I’ll probably get used to it. But… I might be a little freaked out like you were.”

“Do you think you will scream at the top of your lungs like I almost did?” Logan asked.

“Hopefully not.” Theo replied.

Theo says he’s excited to see his friends on the monthly birthday list.

“[I’m looking forward to] looking at a name and saying I know that person, I can tell them that I said their name on the radio,” Theo said.

When asked for advice on being the voice of the KUAC Kids Club, Logan had some practical larynx-saving tips for his replacement.

“Drink water and have cough drops.” Logan said. “If I’m being honest, maybe I should have retired earlier.”

We’re so glad you stuck with us, Logan! You’ve been fantastic to work with and we wish you the best of luck in all of your future endeavors!

Theo is no stranger to KUAC: he’s actually a legacy! Theo spent many of his early years at the station while his dad, John Perreault, delighted listeners as KUAC’s host of Morning Edition and KUAC staffers as KUAC’s FM Operations Manager. We are so excited to work with you, Theo!

To hear Logan and Theo’s full interview, tune in to KUAC 89.9 FM or stream live Monday, January 9 2023 during Morning Edition (6-9 am) and All Things Considered (4-6 pm). And keep an ear out for Theo in upcoming KUAC Kids Club announcements!