Molly of Denali Stars in Educational Videos

KUAC took Molly of Denali to Denali National Park last weekend to participate in a nature education video shoot.

Molly Gillespie, Project Learning Tree coordinator, said, “Molly has a relationship with and appreciation for the wilderness around her; she understands that she is a part of nature, not removed from it. This makes Molly the perfect Environmental Education student.”

With Project Learning Tree, students explore the trees and forest, and develop awareness and knowledge of the environment. They learn to use critical thinking skills to make informed decisions by investigating, collecting and analyzing data, researching and drawing conclusions.

From the video shoot at Denali Park, Gillespie will produce educational videos to share with educators. Goals are to highlight teaching and learning outdoors and demonstrate tips for taking students outside for learning during winter. Eventually, the videos will be edited into short fillers to air during KUAC TV children’s program breaks.

KUAC thanks Kenley Holloway, Dona Brandle-Boylan, and Ashley and Chris Beadles for helping with the production event.