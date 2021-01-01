KUAC Wraps Up Fiscal Year 2021: Here’s Our Highlights!

Thanks to you, KUAC successfully pulled through Fiscal Year 2021!

As we concluded our Fiscal Year 2021 on June 30, we paused to reflect on how your contributions helped us achieve our goals. In this age of ever-increasing automation, we have been able to keep the important personal touch in our radio and television stations, with real live humans at the controls to ensure that the news, information and weather you need to live your best life are available and to ensure our connection to community is solid.

The KUAC FM news team worked brilliantly to report on the latest facts and protocols related to COVID-19, researching health reports, covering crucial meetings and interviewing experts to share with you what you needed to know in a calm and trustworthy manner.

From July to June, we brought you virtual events and screenings, along with drive-through “karaoke” sessions where volunteers recorded spots for the Fall Fundraiser. Because of your generosity, we were able to maintain our lean, yet strong and mighty, team of KUAC employees and volunteers.

A shining star was our New Year’s Eve Community Tune-In on KUAC FM, a meaningful celebration to say goodbye to 2020 and welcome 2021. From a kernel of an idea to a fully-fledged plan and celebration, it was a joy to work with the KUAC community to collect their dedications and requests and have the KUAC volunteers help host virtually.

We were also able to continue our long-standing coverage of the Yukon Quest in February and adapted readily to the sled dog race’s pandemic version.

KUAC provided over 43,800 hours of educational, instructional, informative and inspiring programming on five digital television channels: PBS (primary) content including more than 3,100 hours of children’s educational programming per year. • WORLD — history, science, documentaries. • CREATE – how-to, cooking, fabric arts, travel. • UATV – FNX – First Nations Experience. • PBS Kids – 24/7 (168 hours per week) award-winning children’s educational programming.

Throughout the pandemic, we carried the WORLD Channel’s At-Home Learning, an invaluable resource in homes with unstable internet connections. We partnered with the local school district to share this information with teachers and families and kept up-to-date resources for at-home learning and information about events for educators (including parents) on our website.

We participated in a nationwide PBS educational survey about the value of Molly of Denali, partnering with a local pre-school for the months-long research project.

We could write a book about how you have made our hearts soar during this difficult time, but we’ll stop now with a sincere and hearty Thank You!