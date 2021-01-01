KUAC Welcomes Chris Wadeson as Technical & Engineering Manager

Chris Wadeson has joined the KUAC team as the Technical & Engineering Manager. Chris grew up in Fairbanks and studied electrical engineering at UAF. He previously worked for KUAC for 17 years and is happy to return to take care of engineering responsibilities and repair and maintain equipment to keep KUAC on the air.

Chris enjoys the challenges of his job, and when not working likes gardening and being outside in the summer and watching TV and playing games in the winter.

KUAC General Manager Gretchen Gordon said, “We are thrilled to welcome Chris back to KUAC. Chris has significant knowledge of KUAC’s broadcast systems and I, for one, am excited I won’t have to ‘play engineer’ any more.”