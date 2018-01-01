KUAC Thanks Rasmuson Foundation for Support During Spring Fundraiser

For the first time, KUAC was the recipient of a discretionary grant from the Rasmuson Foundation, initiated by Rebecca Brice Henderson, owner of Santa’s Vagabond Travel and a Rasmuson board member. The $5,000 donation made a considerable difference in fundraising efforts April 6-8 by motivating donors to contribute and have their donations matched during five “power hours.”

Listeners and viewers from Nome to Tok, from the Brooks Range to north of the Alaska Range, called in their support during the designated times to stretch their giving dollars.

This generosity, aligned with KUAC’s dedicated community of supporters who believe in public broadcasting, helps KUAC continue to educate, inform, inspire and entertain Alaskans through FM and television programming.

The Spring Fundraiser garnered donations from 300 contributors and raised nearly $70,000 in three days. Thanks to everyone who participated and contributed!