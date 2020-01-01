KUAC is proud to partner with StoryCorps to help you share a moment of connection with your loved ones through a new remote technology.



StoryCorps Connect is a first-of-its kind platform that enables anyone to record a StoryCorps interview with a loved one remotely using video conference technology. The audio and a still photo from each interview is preserved at the Library of Congress. Learn more and honor a loved one with an interview at storycorpsconnect.org. And please tag your interview with the keyword #KUAC. You can share it on social media and with loved ones.

(StoryCorps is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.)