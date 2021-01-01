KUAC Friends Group Joins Combined Federal Campaign

The Combined Federal Campaign, the official workplace giving campaign for federal employees and retirees, has added KUAC Friends Group as a giving option. This year, the CFC celebrates its 60th anniversary. Since its inception, the CFC has raised more than $8.5 billion for charities. If you are a federal employee or retiree and would like to donate via this method, visit givecfc.org and use account #89916. Thanks!
