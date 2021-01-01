KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska

You are here: Home / Announcements / KUAC Friends Group Joins Combined Federal Campaign

KUAC Friends Group Joins Combined Federal Campaign

KUAC Friends Group Joins Combined Federal CampaignThe Combined Federal Campaign, the official workplace giving campaign for federal employees and retirees, has added KUAC Friends Group as a giving option. This year, the CFC celebrates its 60th anniversary. Since its inception, the CFC has raised more than $8.5 billion for charities. If you are a federal employee or retiree and would like to donate via this method, visit givecfc.org and use account #89916. Thanks!