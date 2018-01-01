KUAC-FM Archival Recordings Available Online

More than 120 hours of archival recordings from KUAC-FM, the public radio station in Fairbanks, Alaska, are now available for listening online.

The KUAC-FM Audiotapes Collection consists of nearly 950 open-reel audiotapes containing original local KUAC-FM programs from the late 1970s through the 1990s. It is held at the Alaska and Polar Regions Collections and Archives at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Elmer E. Rasmuson Library.

Technicians at the Northeast Document Conservation Center digitized 126 hours of recordings with grant funding provided by the Council on Library and Information Resources. The digital recordings are now available for listening online through the UAF library catalog by visiting http://library.uaf.edu/finding-aid-kuac-fm-audiotapes-collection.

Topics include Arctic policy, climate change, the Exxon Valdez oil spill, whaling, dog mushing, gardening and the arts. Programs contain interviews with Alaska Native leaders as well as Alaska authors, politicians and students.

CONTACT: Jeff Richardson, 907-474-6284, jarichardson6@alaska.edu

ADDITIONAL CONTACTS: Leslie McCartney, 907-474-7737, lmccartney@alaska.edu