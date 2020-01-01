Gretchen Gordon Named KUAC General Manager

Gretchen Gordon has been chosen to serve as KUAC’s general manager. Gordon has worked for KUAC TV 9/FM 89.9 since 2003, first as director of development and outreach, then as assistant general manager in 2011. She was appointed interim general manager in November 2019. Before joining KUAC, she served as the director of major and planned giving for the American Red Cross Dayton Area Chapter and the director of development for Junior Achievement for Dayton and the Miami Valley. Gordon is a Certified Fund Raising Executive and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

“KUAC is a gem in this community and it’s a thrill every day that I get to work with some of the most dedicated, talented, ethical and hardworking people who provide news, information, educational programming and entertainment that connects Alaska to the world and the world to Alaska ever single day,” said Gordon. “I count myself among the thousands of KUAC fans and supporters and am honored to have been chosen to lead KUAC into the future.”

Gordon volunteers for a variety of community nonprofit organizations and currently serves as the Fairbanks Rotary Club president. She is an active member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, served in leadership roles for several years including as president in 2009 and again in 2016, and was awarded the Outstanding Professional in Philanthropy for Alaska in 2008. Gordon’s service for AFP Global includes the AFP PAC Board, AFP Foundation Board, Chair of the Youth in Philanthropy Subcommittee, the 10-Star Member Task Force, the AFP Foundation Annual Fund Task Force and the AFP Global 2010-2011 Committee on Directorship.

Gordon is an AFP master trainer and has presented, facilitated or taught locally, regionally and nationally at fundraising and development and industry conferences, including the AFP International Conference, the National Educational Television Association Conference, the Public Media Development and Marketing Conference, for the AFP Greater Houston Area’s Ask the Experts Conference, and AFP Alaska Philanthropy Day Conference.

Prior to her career in fundraising and development, Gordon was a licensed social worker in Texas in a variety of residential treatment settings. She enjoys camping, reading, travel, tuning into KUAC FM and TV (all the time) and socializing with her friends (socially distanced now, of course) and family.