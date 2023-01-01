Choir! Choir! Choir! on Alaska Live – Friday, Nov. 3 at 2:00 p.m.

Tune in for Alaska Live this Friday, Nov. 3 at 2:00 p.m., for a preview of Choir! Choir! Choir! Host Lori Neufeld will be joined by students from Jaunelle Celaire’s studio and local high schools for a community sing-along!

Choir! Choir! Choir! is an inside-out concert where the audience learns to sing classic ’80s songs in harmony. Like the audience members at the evening show, the students on Alaska Live will learn on the fly, with no rehearsal or prep time.

UAF students can buy discounted tickets to Choir! Choir! Choir! for $25 at the door with PolarExpress Card. Box office opens at 6:30 p.m.

Choir! Choir! Choir! is being presented by the Fairbanks Concert Association with support from the Department of Music and KUAC.