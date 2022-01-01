KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

AVO Radio, Fridays at 4:30 p.m. on KUAC FM

AVO RadioJoin the Alaska Volcano Observatory’s John Perreault for a report on the state’s volcanic activities. Listen Fridays at 4:30 on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream stream online.