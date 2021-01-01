KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska

You are here: Home / Announcements / Are you a KUAC devotee? Apply for a position on the KUAC Community Advisory Council

Are you a KUAC devotee? Apply for a position on the KUAC Community Advisory Council

Are you a KUAC devotee? Apply for a position on the KUAC Community Advisory CouncilKUAC is seeking applicants for its Community Advisory Council. If you’d like to be considered, click here to apply »