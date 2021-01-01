A Message from KUAC’s GM: Creating a Community of Belonging

Public media, including KUAC TV/FM, is a place where history lives, where America’s stories are told, discussed, analyzed and interpreted; and a place where diverse voices and conversations deepen our understanding of humanity. As we endure this time of social unrest and strive for awareness, I want to assure you that KUAC will continue to do its part to create a community of belonging, to grow compassion and create an environment that truly seeks liberty and justice for all.

Public-service journalism provides fair and honest reporting to support well-informed, actively engaged listeners and viewers. KUAC has an opportunity and responsibility to stand with our community and bring people together daily. We remain committed to our mission to inform, educate and inspire.

I hope that the dedicated, meaningful role KUAC holds in our community and our democracy will offer a sense of solace. Now is the time to pull together. Alaskans are known for their resilience and strength; let’s use those qualities to find common ground and live out the values that matter.