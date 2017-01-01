8th Grader Gets Radio Experience at KUAC FM

As part of a job shadow program, 8th grader Logan Heim from Chinook Charter School spent a whole week working at KUAC. An avid listener of KUAC FM, Logan helped KUAC FM Operations and Traffic Coordinator John Perreault, FM Host host Robyne and Donor Relations Manager Christopher Quist. Along with learning how public broadcasting operates, Logan even got some air time.

“We were very happy to have him,” said John Perreault. “He was a pleasure to have around and he learned quickly. We look forward to having him back as a volunteer in the future.”