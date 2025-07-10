The 2025 KUAC Fall Fundraiser is underway!

Our 2025 Fall Fundraiser begins now! Tune in to KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online for challenge details and to hear the latest updates, and call 907-474-5822 or click the Give Now button.
Challenge Schedule:
ONGOING
Kellers – 10 New Donors per day for a $ per $ Match
PFD Challenge
Randy Lewis – Social Work Challenge (Mention if you are a social worker)
Peg Schaffhauser – KUAC Programs Challenge
Bart Maize – Stock Challenge – Marketplace (Give Stock)
Tuesday 10/7/2025
11:00 a.m. — Susan Slifer – Fairbanks Classmates – (mention grad year)
6:00 p.m. — Bart Maize – Stock Challenge – Marketplace (Give Stock)
Wednesday 10/8/2025
9:00 a.m. — Anonymous – Rotarians (Mention your Rotary Club)
11:00 a.m. — Rheba & Joe Dupras – Reading Challenge (Favorite Book)
1:00 p.m. — KUAC Staff Challenge (in person donation or FB message photo to share with donation)
3:00 p.m. — Tom George and Anonymous – Aviation Challenge (mention pilot, aircraft owner or dreams of being one)
6:00 p.m. — Bart Maize – Stock Challenge – Marketplace (Give Stock)
7:00 p.m. — Mace’s Stringed Instrument Tune-Up Challenge
8:00 p.m. — Brian Charlton Listenin’ with Mace & Banjo Signal Challenge
Until 9:00 p.m. — Anonymous Banjo Player Challenge
Thursday 10/9/2025
7:00 a.m. — Kinross, Northern Star & Usibelli – The Mining Challenge (TRIPLE IMPACT)
9:00 a.m. — Sue Hill – Radio Name (mention radio name)
11:00 a.m. — Rex Nutter – KUAC Swag (favorite thank you gift)
2:00 p.m. — Photon Farm – $10 touched goat, $20 own a goat, $20 eaten goat cheese, $50 milked/trimmed hooves or given a goat a shot
3:00 p.m. — The Roaming Root (favorite local food tradition)
4:00 p.m. — Anonymous – TV Program Royale (Ask This Old House or Downton Abbey)
6:00 p.m. — Bart Maize – Stock Challenge – Marketplace (Give Stock)
Friday 10/10/2025
7am — That Scooper Guy (who carries the dogs load at home)
10am — ABR Science Friday challenge (during program)
10am — Anonymous – Science Friday (name your science affiliation)
11:30 am — Lane’s Quickie Tacos (Cilantro or NO Cilantro)
12pm — CB Bettisworth and Karen Perdue – POWER HOUR $ per $
6pm — Bart Maize – Stock Challenge – Marketplace (Give Stock)
Saturday 10/11/2025
7-8am — Simmons Essay – $ per $
7am — Delta Kappa Gamma-Beta Chapter (Mention Challenge)
7am — Annie Millard – Annie’s Birthday Challenge (Which birthday month is most generous? Mention your birthday month)
7am — Ashley Holloway – Sports Challenge (Name your favorite team)
4pm — Eric Troyer and Corrine Leistikow – Exercise challenge (mention your outside activity)
Sunday 10/12/2025
7am — Alice Stickney – Procrastinators Match
9am — Gayle Garrigues – Marmalade Cat Challenge – $ per $
12pm — Anonymous Opera (during program)
5pm — CB Bettisworth and Karen Perdue – POWER HOUR $ per $above to make your donation!
Thank you to our amazing 2025 challengers!
ABR Science Friday challenge
Alice Stickney – Procrastinators
Annie Millard – Annie’s Birthday Challenge
Anonymous – ABS Donors
Anonymous – Opera
Anonymous – Rotarians
Anonymous – Science Friday
Anonymous – The Berry Picking Poll
Anonymous – Democracy
Anonymous – TV Program Royale
Ashley Holloway – Sports Challenge
Bart Maize – Stock Challenge
CB Bettisworth and Karen Perdue – Volunteers
Cheryl Petersen and Lloyd Huskey – Cancer survivor challenge
David Rockney – Fire vs. Police
Delta Kappa Gamma-Beta Chapter
Design Alaska / GHEMM – 50% increase challenge
Dick Hancock – IBEW
Ellen Mannion, Gary Pohl & Elaine Poncione – Chitlins Con Carne Challenge
Eric Troyer and Corrine Leistikow – Exercise challenge
Gayle Garrigues
Grier Hopkins – Supporting our Local Schools
Jennifer Schmidt – Streaming
Joan Webster – Musician/Vocalist
Johansen Music Studio
Kellers – New Donor
Ken Severin – Photon Farm
KUAC Staff Challenge
Lane’s Quickie Tacos
Leone, Lori & Cathy’s Live Performance Challenge
Martha Raynold – Interior Alaska Land Trust
Kinross, Northern Star & Usibelli – The Mining Challenge
Peg Schaffhauser – KUAC Programs
Randy Lewis – Social Work Challenge
Rex Nutter – Sustaining donor or subsistence hunting/fishing to preserve KUAC?
Rheba & Joe Dupras – Reading Challenge
RUBY MARINE
Sandy Dauenhauer – Simmons Essay
Splash & Dash
Sue Hill
Susan Slifer – Fairbanks Classmates – Graduated from Lathrop 1962
That Scooper Guy
The Roaming Root
Tima Priess – Rescue Animals
Tom George and Anonymous – Aviation Challenge
Water Wagon
Yarn Over
Full Schedule
Saturday, October 4 — 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 5 — 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Monday, October 6 — 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, October 7 — 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.; 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, October 8 — 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 9 — 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.; 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Friday, October 10 — 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 11 — 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 12 — 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.