The 2025 KUAC Fall Fundraiser is underway!

Our 2025 Fall Fundraiser begins now! Tune in to KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online for challenge details and to hear the latest updates, and call 907-474-5822 or click the Give Now button.

Challenge Schedule:

ONGOING

Kellers – 10 New Donors per day for a $ per $ Match

PFD Challenge

Randy Lewis – Social Work Challenge (Mention if you are a social worker)

Peg Schaffhauser – KUAC Programs Challenge

Bart Maize – Stock Challenge – Marketplace (Give Stock)

Tuesday 10/7/2025

11:00 a.m. — Susan Slifer – Fairbanks Classmates – (mention grad year)

6:00 p.m. — Bart Maize – Stock Challenge – Marketplace (Give Stock)

Wednesday 10/8/2025

9:00 a.m. — Anonymous – Rotarians (Mention your Rotary Club)

11:00 a.m. — Rheba & Joe Dupras – Reading Challenge (Favorite Book)

1:00 p.m. — KUAC Staff Challenge (in person donation or FB message photo to share with donation)

3:00 p.m. — Tom George and Anonymous – Aviation Challenge (mention pilot, aircraft owner or dreams of being one)

6:00 p.m. — Bart Maize – Stock Challenge – Marketplace (Give Stock)

7:00 p.m. — Mace’s Stringed Instrument Tune-Up Challenge

8:00 p.m. — Brian Charlton Listenin’ with Mace & Banjo Signal Challenge

Until 9:00 p.m. — Anonymous Banjo Player Challenge

Thursday 10/9/2025

7:00 a.m. — Kinross, Northern Star & Usibelli – The Mining Challenge (TRIPLE IMPACT)

9:00 a.m. — Sue Hill – Radio Name (mention radio name)

11:00 a.m. — Rex Nutter – KUAC Swag (favorite thank you gift)

2:00 p.m. — Photon Farm – $10 touched goat, $20 own a goat, $20 eaten goat cheese, $50 milked/trimmed hooves or given a goat a shot

3:00 p.m. — The Roaming Root (favorite local food tradition)

4:00 p.m. — Anonymous – TV Program Royale (Ask This Old House or Downton Abbey)

6:00 p.m. — Bart Maize – Stock Challenge – Marketplace (Give Stock)

Friday 10/10/2025

7am — That Scooper Guy (who carries the dogs load at home)

10am — ABR Science Friday challenge (during program)

10am — Anonymous – Science Friday (name your science affiliation)

11:30 am — Lane’s Quickie Tacos (Cilantro or NO Cilantro)

12pm — CB Bettisworth and Karen Perdue – POWER HOUR $ per $

6pm — Bart Maize – Stock Challenge – Marketplace (Give Stock)

Saturday 10/11/2025

7-8am — Simmons Essay – $ per $

7am — Delta Kappa Gamma-Beta Chapter (Mention Challenge)

7am — Annie Millard – Annie’s Birthday Challenge (Which birthday month is most generous? Mention your birthday month)

7am — Ashley Holloway – Sports Challenge (Name your favorite team)

4pm — Eric Troyer and Corrine Leistikow – Exercise challenge (mention your outside activity)

Sunday 10/12/2025

7am — Alice Stickney – Procrastinators Match

9am — Gayle Garrigues – Marmalade Cat Challenge – $ per $

12pm — Anonymous Opera (during program)

5pm — CB Bettisworth and Karen Perdue – POWER HOUR $ per $above to make your donation!

Click the image to hear Bruce Hanson and Jaunelle Celaire serenade you with a tale of life with your local public radio! And catch Bruce and Jaunelle on the radio on Sunday, October 12!

Thank you to our amazing 2025 challengers!

ABR Science Friday challenge

Alice Stickney – Procrastinators

Annie Millard – Annie’s Birthday Challenge

Anonymous – ABS Donors

Anonymous – Opera

Anonymous – Rotarians

Anonymous – Science Friday

Anonymous – The Berry Picking Poll

Anonymous – Democracy

Anonymous – TV Program Royale

Ashley Holloway – Sports Challenge

Bart Maize – Stock Challenge

CB Bettisworth and Karen Perdue – Volunteers

Cheryl Petersen and Lloyd Huskey – Cancer survivor challenge

David Rockney – Fire vs. Police

Delta Kappa Gamma-Beta Chapter

Design Alaska / GHEMM – 50% increase challenge

Dick Hancock – IBEW

Ellen Mannion, Gary Pohl & Elaine Poncione – Chitlins Con Carne Challenge

Eric Troyer and Corrine Leistikow – Exercise challenge

Gayle Garrigues

Grier Hopkins – Supporting our Local Schools

Jennifer Schmidt – Streaming

Joan Webster – Musician/Vocalist

Johansen Music Studio

Kellers – New Donor

Ken Severin – Photon Farm

KUAC Staff Challenge

Lane’s Quickie Tacos

Leone, Lori & Cathy’s Live Performance Challenge

Martha Raynold – Interior Alaska Land Trust

Kinross, Northern Star & Usibelli – The Mining Challenge

Peg Schaffhauser – KUAC Programs

Randy Lewis – Social Work Challenge

Rex Nutter – Sustaining donor or subsistence hunting/fishing to preserve KUAC?

Rheba & Joe Dupras – Reading Challenge

RUBY MARINE

Sandy Dauenhauer – Simmons Essay

Splash & Dash

Sue Hill

Susan Slifer – Fairbanks Classmates – Graduated from Lathrop 1962

That Scooper Guy

The Roaming Root

Tima Priess – Rescue Animals

Tom George and Anonymous – Aviation Challenge

Water Wagon

Yarn Over

Do you want to be like these amazing organizations and individuals and create a challenge to encourage others to GIVE? Join community minded individuals and businesses with a challenge for KUAC’s Fall Fundraiser! During the Fall Fundraiser, your individual or business challenge will be included with other challenges through out the fundraiser until your goal is met. Click the button below to register!

Sign up for our phone bank!

The Fall Fundraiser starts in just over 12 hours, on Oct. 4th at 7:00 a.m. and runs until the 12th at 7:00 p.m. and we still need phone bank volunteers.

At the time of writing, there’s still 14 spots available this weekend. Also on Saturday, Oct. 4, Tuesday, Oct. 7; Wednesday, Oct. 8; Saturday, Oct. 11; and Sunday, Oct. 12, there are still some shifts with less than three spots filled.

Please use the button below to sign up or share with your community.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at this event.

Full Schedule

Saturday, October 4 — 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 5 — 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, October 6 — 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 7 — 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.; 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 8 — 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 9 — 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.; 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 10 — 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 11 — 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 12 — 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

