May One Match Day 2026 – Thank You!

Our May One Match Day fundraiser has concluded for 2026! Thank you for helping us meet our goals and keep KUAC going strong!
An extra-special thanks to our wonderful May One Match Day challengers:
Alice Stickney
Andy Harrington & Robyne
Arthur & Anne Konefal
Bart Maize
David Yokel & Kathy Taylor Yokel
Don & Carolyn Gray
Donald Glenn Taylor
Ingrid Taylor
John Antonuk and Kim Kortenhof
Mary & Ronald Teel
Peg Schaffhauser
Sandy Dauenhaer
Sarah Keller
2 Street Gallery
ABR Inc
Johansen Music Studio
AND 5 anonymous donors!
Thanks for your support of KUAC!