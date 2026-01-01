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KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska

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May One Match Day 2026 – Thank You!

Our May One Match Day fundraiser has concluded for 2026! Thank you for helping us meet our goals and keep KUAC going strong!

An extra-special thanks to our wonderful May One Match Day challengers:
Alice Stickney
Andy Harrington & Robyne
Arthur & Anne Konefal
Bart Maize
David Yokel & Kathy Taylor Yokel
Don & Carolyn Gray
Donald Glenn Taylor
Ingrid Taylor
John Antonuk and Kim Kortenhof
Mary & Ronald Teel
Peg Schaffhauser
Sandy Dauenhaer
Sarah Keller
2 Street Gallery
ABR Inc
Johansen Music Studio
AND 5 anonymous donors!

Thanks for your support of KUAC!

Alice Stickney

Andy Harrington & Robyne
Bart Maize
Don & Carolyn Gray
Ingrid Taylor
Mary & Ronald Teel
Sarah Keller
John Antonuk & Kim Kortenhof
David & Kathy Taylor Yokel
2 Street Gallery
2 Street Gallery
ABR Environmental Research & Services
ABR Environmental Research & Services