May One Match Day 2026 – Thank You!

Our May One Match Day fundraiser has concluded for 2026! Thank you for helping us meet our goals and keep KUAC going strong!

An extra-special thanks to our wonderful May One Match Day challengers:

Alice Stickney

Andy Harrington & Robyne

Arthur & Anne Konefal

Bart Maize

David Yokel & Kathy Taylor Yokel

Don & Carolyn Gray

Donald Glenn Taylor

Ingrid Taylor

John Antonuk and Kim Kortenhof

Mary & Ronald Teel

Peg Schaffhauser

Sandy Dauenhaer

Sarah Keller

2 Street Gallery

ABR Inc

Johansen Music Studio

AND 5 anonymous donors!

Thanks for your support of KUAC!