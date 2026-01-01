Special NPR+ Event – Bill Kurtis Retirement Celebration – Monday, May 11 at 11:00 a.m. via Zoom

Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! judge and scorekeeper, Bill Kurtis, is retiring after an incredible 12-year run with the show. Help us send Bill off in style with this live virtual event for NPR+ and other qualifying supporters!

What: Wait Wait host Peter Sagal talks with Bill Kurtis about his tenure on the show, his career as a legendary anchorman, and of course, that impressive voice. Plus, they’ll be answering YOUR questions about Bill and the show!

Wait Wait host Peter Sagal talks with Bill Kurtis about his tenure on the show, his career as a legendary anchorman, and of course, that impressive voice. Plus, they’ll be answering YOUR questions about Bill and the show! When: Monday, May 11 @ 11:00 a.m. Alaska time

Monday, May 11 @ 11:00 a.m. Alaska time Where: Live on Zoom

How to join:

NPR+ and other qualifying supporters will receive a registration link by the end of this week*. Once registered, you’ll be able to submit questions through a link in the Zoom event description.

NPR+ supports the essential journalism you hear on shows like Up First. It also supports the silliness of Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! So click “Give Now” to donate today, and we hope to see you on the 11th.

*If you would like to attend and don’t get an email invite by May 8th, but give more than $8 a month or $96 a year to The NPR Network or your local station, reach out to us directly for a registration link at NPRSpecialEvents@npr.org, and they’ll send you the link!