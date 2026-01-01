Celebrate National Library Week with KUAC!

KUAC Archives Preserved Online: Explore Alaska’s Past

April 19 through 26 in the morning and afternoon on KUAC 89.9 FM

We invite you to take a look back every weekday at 6:04 am, 8:04 am then 4:04 pm and 5:04 pm and weekend times, 8:04 and 10:04 am then 4:04 pm on KUAC with Angela Schmidt of the Alaska Film Archives.

For decades, KUAC Public Television has documented life across Alaska, capturing community stories, cultural traditions, local news, scientific discovery, and everyday moments from around the state.

Through a partnership between KUAC and the Alaska Film Archives at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Rasmuson Library, more than 1,300 KUAC programs have been preserved and are now available to watch online, with more to come in the months ahead.

This project is part of the American Archive of Public Broadcasting, a national effort supported by the Mellon Foundation, GBH in Boston and the Library of Congress.

You can browse and watch these recordings by visiting https://americanarchive.org/ and searching for “KUAC Alaska.”

There, you’ll find programs spanning decades of Alaska history, including:

These recordings offer a unique window into Alaska’s past—through the voices, experiences, and perspectives of the people who lived it.If you’re searching for a particular program, person, or topic, or would like help exploring the collection, staff at the Alaska Film Archives are happy to assist.

Email <UAF-AK-Film-Archives@alaska.edu>