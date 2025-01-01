Roundtable – GMs of Alaska’s Public Broadcasting Stations – July 1 at 12:00 p.m.

As a valued supporter, we hope you’ll join us July 1 at 12:00 p.m. AKDT for an update on Alaska’s public broadcasting stations as we wrap up the fiscal year. It’s the perfect time to celebrate the successes of the past year, and look ahead at our next steps to building an Alaska where everyone feels seen and heard. Updates will be provided on the state of federal funding for public media.
Join Alaska’s Public Broadcasting general managers:
- Gretchen Gordon, KUAC
- Justin Shoman and Cheryl Snyder, KTOO
- Kristin Hall, KYUK
- Mollie Kabler, CoastAlaska
- Ed Ulman, Alaska Public Media
- Jeff Seifert, KBRW
- Tom Abbott, KFSK
- Jaclyn Sallee, KNBA
- Mariana Robertson, KCAW
- Kyle Clayton, KHNS
- Jessica Tonseth, KSKO
- Jared Griffin, KMXT
- Lauren Adams, KUCB
A Q&A will follow the GM’s remarks. We hope to see you there!