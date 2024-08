Dan Bross is retiring, and we want you to help us celebrate his career! Join us at Fairbanks Distilling Company on Sunday, September 8 from 3-6 p.m for Dan’s Retirement Sendoff.

Feel free to bring a potluck dish to share, cocktails and mocktails will be on offer. All ages welcome, kids under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Hope to see you there!