Programming Changes

KUAC FM Program Changes Feb. 22, 2019
TED Radio Hour moves from noon Saturday to Monday night at 7 and Acoustic Accents moves to Saturday noon
- Saturdays on KUAC FM are for engaging shows for every generation. TED Radio Hour is engaging, but topics are not always comfortable for every generation listening.
- Acoustic Accents is a quality music program that is produced in Alaska and already enjoyed by many on Friday nights. Moving Acoustic Accents to Saturday at noon makes a good bridge from the news and entertainment shows of the morning to the music shows of Saturday afternoon.
- TED Radio Hour is worthy of a separate evening time slot on KUAC FM; it fits best on Monday evenings at 7. The World Café will move from 7-9 p.m. to 8-9 p.m. on Mondays.
- Friday night will have an added bonus hour of ‘Round Midnight, KUAC’s locally-produced, volunteer-hosted weeknight show. It will now start at 9 p.m. on Fridays.