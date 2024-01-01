The More You Look – Tuesdays at 7pm on 89.9FM

Welcome to The More You Look, a program from the UA Museum of the North and your behind-the-scenes journey into museum collections, research, exhibits, and public programming from Fairbanks Alaska. Join us as we talk about special exhibitions in development, and changes to look for in the permanent galleries. Not just the what, but the how and why. Learn about new programs and new ways to get involved.

UA Museum of the North Curator of Entomology, Derek Sikes visits the remote Aleutian volcano, Kasatochi, to study how plant and animal succession reboots.

Curators will discuss the latest field season and collections managers what new finds have come to our labs to be cataloged, studied, and made available to researchers worldwide. We’ll get a look at major projects on the horizon and notable ones from years past. We’ll visit the museum labs–and field camps throughout Alaska and gain a better understanding of not only what this museum is within and without its walls, but quite possibly what discussions take place within any art and natural and cultural history museum that you might venture inside.