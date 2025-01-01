KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

May One Match Day begins now!

It’s May One Match Day! Tune in to KUAC 89.9 FM to hear the latest updates, and call 800-474-5822 (or click Give Now in the top-right) to have your contribution automatically doubled today only!

These donors came together to give more than $55,555.55 to the matching pot for MOM Day:

Lou Davis
Rheba & Joe Dupras
Gretchen Gordon
The Kellers
Bart Maize
Ruby Marine
Fred & Shirley Sacco
Alice Stickney
University Women’s Association
Water Wagon
Dave Yokel & Kathy Taylor-Yokel
Nancy Hummel
ABR Environmental Research and Services
2 Street Gallery
and Four Generous Anonymous Donors