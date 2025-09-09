Live Webinar: The Future of Public Media in Alaska w/ Paula Kerger, CEO/President of PBS

Join us for this exclusive webinar on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, from 6–7:30 p.m., for a discussion on the future of public media in Alaska following the loss of federal funding through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The event will feature Paula Kerger, President and CEO of PBS, in conversation with Alaska’s public media leaders:

Gretchen Gordon (KUAC, Fairbanks)

Kristin Hall (KYUK, Bethel)

Ed Ulman (Alaska Public Media, Anchorage)

Justin Shoman (KTOO, Juneau)

Panelists will discuss the future of funding for public media in the state and country, followed by a Q&A session with attendees.