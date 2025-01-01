KUAC’s 2025 Poster is “Confluence: Yukon and Tatonduk” by John Jodwalis

John Jodwalis creates art inspired by the wild places he loves to explore, reflecting his passion for the outdoor life. He and his wife, Lisa, explore winter trails by dog team and paddle wild Alaskan rivers by canoe or kayak during the summers — scenes reflected in his bold, colorful landscapes of the Interior.

John was born in Fairbanks and raised in Salcha. He has been actively creating art his entire life, eventually earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at UAF. John has shown his artwork throughout Alaska and recently in the Lower 48. Most of his work begins outdoors as sketches along the rivers or in the mountains he loves to travel, before being finished in the studio at his Alaskan log home.

Like most of his art, “Confluence: Yukon and Tatonduk” was started on-site during John’s travels in the field, necessitating simple, durable, and compact materials. His current medium of choice is wax pastel on a pad of textured watercolor paper that is bonded on the sides to create a “block.” On a beautiful ridge overlooking the two rivers, John settled on a subject and roughed-in the piece.

“The Fall colors were right at their peak, and that’s a very brief phenomenon in the North,” John said. “In a way, it’s like the confluence between Summer and Winter: these vivid colors flare up just before months of black and white set in.”

John is honored to participate as the 2025 KUAC poster artist. John and Lisa have been dedicated to watching, listening to, and supporting KUAC for decades.

“Coffee and Morning Edition start most of my days,” John said. “I especially like the music shows that KUAC’s hosts curate like Banjo Signal, Postcards, and The Oldies Show. Of course, Alaska Live lets us hear some major talent.”

Discover more of John’s work at his personal website, https://jodwalis.com/

Donors making a donation of $60 or more to KUAC Friends Group will receive a poster as our thanks. Click here to make your gift today!