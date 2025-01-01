KUAC Defunding FAQ

Following the congressional vote rescinding funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), KUAC is currently facing a budget shortfall. Federal funding via CPB accounts for more than 30% of our annual budget—enough that we cannot make this up through other means, but we can bridge the gap with help from our community. It’ll take more outreach and advocacy, and we’re committed to maintaining our services as long as we can.

Q: How much funding have you lost?

A: We receive over 30% of our budget from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. In the upcoming year, that amounts to a $1.2 million dollar cut to KUAC. (Full details of our revenue and budget are always available in our Public File.)

Q: What does losing that money mean for KUAC? When will we see an impact?

A: Nothing is changing immediately, and we’re committed to maintaining our services for as long as we can. We will provide updates on impacts when decisions are made in the near future.

Q: Can’t you just fundraise more?

A: We will be making additional fundraising efforts in the coming weeks and months. However, there is no substitute for federal funding. Our community has gone above and beyond to support us before, and we’re sure they’ll help us bridge the gap. But we will need help advocating to our lawmakers that Public Media funding be reappropriated for Fiscal Year 2026.

Q: Why not transition to streaming?

A: Many residents have come to enjoy our streaming radio and TV offerings, which is great! However, an exclusive streaming model would be a major blow to our rural and translator communities that don’t have reliable or high-speed internet connections.

Q: Couldn’t you go back to just playing music?

A: While cuts to programming are a likely outcome, we believe that changing formats would be contrary to our mission to inform and connect Alaskans, particularly in the area of news, educational content, and children’s programs. Additionally, CPB negotiated and paid for music broadcast rights on TV and FM – without that assistance, our options would be very limited.

Q: What can I do to help?

A: Direct donations (click the Give Now button above) are always appreciated. Additionally, you can reach out to our congressional delegation and urge them to support public media funding in the upcoming budgeting process. Visit protectmypublicmedia.org for contact resources and the latest alerts.