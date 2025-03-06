Join KUAC in Raising Your Voice on Protect My Public Media Day – March 6! 

Public media faces an uncertain future. With the current continuing resolution set to expire on March 14, Congress will soon make critical decisions that could impact public media’s future. At the same time, growing threats to funding put essential local services provided by KUAC at risk. We need to ensure continued support for public media.

That’s why our partner, Protect My Public Media, is hosting Protect My Public Media Day on Thursday, March 6, 2025 — a national day of action to celebrate and defend public media. This one-day virtual event will unite public media supporters, stations, and organizations to share why public media is invaluable and merits federal funding.

Join KUAC and pledge to participate on March 6. By pledging to take part in Protect My Public Media Day, you commit to speaking up for public media — whether by sharing your personal experience or urging your lawmakers to protect its funding. After you submit the pledge, you will receive specific information about how you can participate.

With federal funding decisions on the horizon, your voice has never been more important. Stand with us on March 6 to protect the future of public media!