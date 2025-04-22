In Memoriam – Carolyn Hall

We are saddened to report the passing of Carolyn Hall, KUAC’s director of Television Programming, Traffic & Operations. Carolyn passed away Easter Sunday morning after more than 10 years of battling cancer.

Carolyn’s commitment to KUAC was unwavering and she held us all to the highest standard that pushed us to be better every day. Carolyn served KUAC for over 20 years in a variety of television roles and will be sorely missed. We will miss her commitment, her drive, and her sense of humor, and we will strive to maintain the standards Carolyn expected from each of us to honor her legacy. – Gretchen Gordon, General Manager

Carolyn fought so much from cancer and for so long. Before her own diagnosis, she first watched her mother, Susan, battle and subsequently pass from cancer. Despite the long struggle, it never showed in her work (she might have said otherwise, but Carolyn “falling behind” was not the same by anyone else’s standards). It was only recently that she had to step back from the day to day.

Carolyn maintained a high level of professionalism through years of horrible side effects, pain and blurry vision. She was always the most organized and the most on top of things among us. And, as Emily Elterman, KUAC’s TV Traffic Coordinator and Operator expressed, “She was incredibly strong and despite her incredible work ethic, always prioritized life over work when it came to those she supervised in KUAC TV Master Control.

She was very much the heart of KUAC TV, curating the reliable schedule the community has enjoyed for many years. She set the standards and created the workflow by which master control operates. Her work will continue to outline and direct our day to day operations in MC. She was the best supervisor and a great friend. She will be terribly missed. – Emily Elterman, TV Traffic Coordinator and Operator