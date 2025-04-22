Get Started with Passport and NPR+!

If you’ve donated to KUAC, you’ll receive an email about setting up Passport and NPR+. Everyone who donates $60 or more to KUAC receives Passport, and everyone who donates $120 or more receives both Passport and NPR+ — even if they chose another Thank You gift!

Read on to learn how to get the most from your Passport and NPR+ donor benefits!

What is Passport?

KUAC Passport is a benefit that offers on-demand access to a rich library of public television programming via PBS.org. It includes access to thousands of hours of PBS content including dramas from MASTERPIECE, as well as favorites like NATURE, NOVA and GREAT PERFORMANCES. New titles are continually being added to the library. You can enjoy on-demand shows through your web browser, smartphone, or smart TV device.

What is NPR+?

NPR+ is a benefit that delivers your favorite NPR shows — like Planet Money, Fresh Air, Short Wave and more — as ad-free podcasts for easy listening on the go! Your ad-free episodes are automatically delivered to any device or service you use for podcasts — smartphones, laptops, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more. Whether you’re out on a camping trip or flying Outside, you can enjoy your NPR favorites even when you’re offline or away from the radio.

For assistance with NPR+ and Passport, or to check on your donor status, please call or email Ashley Holloway (ashley.kuac@alaska.edu, (907) 474-7279) or Kyle Mellen (kyle.kuac@alaska.edu, (907) 474-2673). Happy watching and listening!