FAQ – KUAC broadcasting changes

Why is KUAC making these changes?

KUAC is facing a funding gap of $1.2 million, amounting to one-third of the station’s annual operating budget. This reduction follows the passage of the Rescissions Act by Congress on July 18, 2025, which eliminated previously-approved funds for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

When will these changes take effect?

All programming and service changes will take effect starting September 8, 2025.

What are the specific changes to KUAC TV and FM?

● KUAC TV/FM transmitters will shut down during overnight hours (11 p.m.–5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday; 12 a.m.–6 a.m. Friday and Saturday).

● KUAC channels 9.2 (World) and 9.3 (Create) will cease broadcasting indefinitely.

● KUAC FM will no longer air PRX-distributed programs, including This American Life, Live Wire, and Snap Judgment.

● KUAC will end broadcast television translator service to Nenana.

Will KUAC still be available for streaming?

Yes. KUAC TV 9.1 and KUAC 89.9 FM livestreams will remain available online without interruption.

Will KUAC still broadcast emergency alerts?

Yes, KUAC TV 9.1 and KUAC 89.9 FM will still transmit emergency alerts. However, outside of broadcast hours, those alerts will only be available via online livestream.

Are Alaska Rural Communications Service (ARCS) broadcasts affected?

No. ARCS broadcasts serving Nome, Tok, Eagle, and Bettles will not be impacted by the transmitter shutdowns.

Why is Nenana losing KUAC translator service?

The Nenana City Council decided not to support the service and KUAC can’t sustain the costs of providing translator services to Nenana. KUAC FM will remain available in the areas of Nenana with line of sight to our Ester Dome transmitter, however, because KUAC TV’s transmitter is not line of sight, television services will cease

How can community members support KUAC?

KUAC encourages viewers and listeners who value public broadcasting in Interior Alaska to contact our congressional delegation. Contact information and sample scripts can be found at protectmypublicmedia.org. Please also consider donating at www.kuac.org.

How will KUAC make up the rest of the loss in funding?

We are exploring some potential private grants and will work to increase fundraising dollars, but we don’t expect to be able to make up the difference with those mechanisms alone. Absent a restoration of federal funding, it’s likely that there will be additional cuts to services in order to balance the budget.

Following are additional details regarding the FM radio schedule changes:

Weekdays from noon – 1 p.m.

The BBC World Service Newshour replaces The World. Listeners will continue to hear the Alaska Midday Newscast at 12:01 every weekday.

About BBC World Service Newshour

Clear, rigorous, well-paced, and LIVE every day, Newshour brings the BBC’s unmatched reporting from all around the globe right to your listeners.

Saturday from 11 a.m. – noon

Tiny Desk Radio replaces Livewire. Since losing “Thistle and Shamrock,” many listeners have missed the music-related shows on Saturdays. “Tiny Desk Radio” wasn’t an option yet when we were looking for “Thistle and Shamrock” replacements.

About Tiny Desk Radio

This program packages Tiny Desk Concerts into an hour-long program hosted by Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre. NPR’s Tiny Desk is a singular space for music discovery — the discovery of new artists, or the discovery of your favorite artists in a new light. By carrying this exclusive show, you can give your audiences the levity and joy they crave in their daily routine. And you’ll be able to cultivate loyal membership through the power of an unparalleled music brand.

Saturday from 2 – 3 p.m. – RadioLab replaces Snap Judgment.

About RadioLab

This was already established as a KUAC program from Thursday’s middays. It has a similar feel as “Snap Judgment” with its engaging stories.

Thursday from 10 – 11 a.m. – Planet Money/How I Built This replaces RadioLab.

About Planet Money/How I Built This

This an already-established show on KUAC since it moved from Tuesday nights to Thursday middays. It is a better fit for a weekday midday because it’s a show that is broken into two halves and if you dip in and out, you will still be engaged in the program segments.

Saturday from 6 – 7 a.m. – Freakonomics Radio kicks off the FM broadcast day.

About Freakonomics Radio

Host Stephen Dubner explores things you always thought you knew (but didn’t) and things you never thought you wanted to know (but do). Some of our most popular episodes are about the economics of sleep and how to become great at just about anything, plus the true stories of rent control, minimum wage, and the gender pay gap.

Sunday from 6 – 7 a.m. – This Old House Radio Hour replaces Living On Earth.

About This Old House Radio Hour

Hosted by This Old House editor Jenn Largesse, each episode offers a deep dive into renovations, practical DIY advice, rich storytelling, and answers to listeners’ home improvement call-in questions — covering everything from plumbing to flooring, framing to finishing — all with a little fun and games, surprise guests, and some seriously ridiculous prizes.

Sunday 5 – 6 p.m. – TED Radio Hour replaces This American Life.

About TED Radio Hour

This is an already established program that moves to its new home on the schedule from Monday nights to Sundays at 5pm.

Changes to evening and overnight programs are as follows:

Locally produced “‘Round Midnight” will start at 9 p.m. and end at 10:59 p.m. Monday through Thursday with an announcement:

“Our FM transmitter is powering down at 11pm and we will be back on the FM airwaves at 5am. If you’d like to continue listening, please go to KUAC.org and stream us or use our KUAC app, just click on Listen Live. We lost over one-third of our budget when Congress voted to cut all federal funding to all public broadcasting stations. Thanks for your support and understanding.”

Locally produced ‘Round Midnight on Fridays and The Oldies on Saturdays will end at 11:59 with a similar announcement

Monday 7 to 8 p.m. – eTown replaces TED Radio Hour.

About eTown

eTown is a nonprofit, nationally syndicated radio broadcast/podcast, multimedia and events production company. Since 1991, eTown has produced musical, social and environmental programming to uplift and inspire listeners around the world. The eTown community comes for the music, and stays for the message. The shows are recorded in front of a live audience, in our solar-powered theater, eTown Hall, which also serves as a social and environmental hub for community events.

Friday 8 to 9pm, Alaska’s Fresh Catch replaces World Cafe Hour 2.

About Alaska’s Fresh Catch

This weekly show focuses on new releases with a special focus on music from Alaska. Each week, Dave also sits down with an Alaskan artist/band for a chat. Join your host, Dave, each week for an exploration into new releases as well as music and interviews with musicians, bands, and culture makers in Alaska.

Jazz Night in America and Hearts of Space get new timeslots. Jazz Night in America moves to Sundays at 9 p.m. Hearts of Space moves to Sundays at 10 p.m.



and get new timeslots. Hour Two of World Cafe streams Monday through Thursday after the FM transmitter is turned off and an hour of Classical 24 streams on Sunday nights from 11 p.m. to midnight after the transmitter is powered down for the night.

BBC World Service airs overnight, every night starting at midnight. You can listen to KUAC streaming via our website or our app when we power down the transmitter to save energy costs.