Fall Fundraiser 2025 – Thank You!

This has been a tough year for KUAC. But despite the difficult reality of losing $1.2 million in federal funding, you stepped up with kindness and generosity, showing up for KUAC in a way that truly moved us.

Over our 9 day fall fundraiser, 1051 renewing supporters were joined by 198 new donors, and together you helped us raise over $625,000 in sustaining donations, one-time gifts, and completed challenges. While we aren’t out of the woods yet, this support will go a long way to helping us bridge the gap.

Your support reminds us that KUAC is more than just a station; it’s a place of connection, comfort, and hope in our community. From all of us here, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are so grateful for your incredible support.